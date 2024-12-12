Mohan Majhi inaugurates Badminton HPC built by Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneshwar: In a significant boost to Indian badminton, the world-class Badminton High-Performance Centre (HPC), aptly named ‘Shuttle by Dalmia Bharat,’ was inaugurated at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. This state-of-the-art facility, conceptualized under the leadership of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is set to redefine badminton training and development in India.

The grand inauguration ceremony was presided over by Mohan Charan Majhi, the Chief Minister of Odisha. The event witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries, including Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam and President of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Bharat Ltd., and Pullela Gopichand, the renowned badminton player, Olympian, and Chief National Coach of India.

Pullela Gopichand, who met Naveen Patnaik ahead of the inauguration, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the former Chief Minister for envisioning and establishing the project. Gopichand lauded Patnaik’s commitment to the promotion of sports and said, “This iconic HPC will inspire and nurture young talent, and Odisha has once again set an example by investing in the future of Indian sports.”

The ‘Shuttle by Dalmia Bharat’ facility is an architectural marvel, designed with a unique shuttlecock-inspired structure that stands as a testament to India’s growing badminton aspirations. Developed in collaboration with the Government of Odisha and the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation, the centre aims to identify and train budding talent under the guidance of world-class coaches, ensuring that India continues to produce champions on the global stage.

The facility, equipped with advanced training equipment and modern amenities, will offer a conducive environment for athletes to hone their skills. By combining cutting-edge infrastructure with experienced coaching, the HPC is poised to produce future badminton stars who can compete at the highest levels.