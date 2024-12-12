India’s D Gukesh Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion at 18

Singapore: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old. In a closely fought contest, Gukesh dethroned reigning champion Ding Liren of China in the 14th and final game of the World Chess Championship, securing his place in the annals of chess history.

Gukesh clinched the title by scoring 7.5 points against Liren’s 6.5, following a dramatic last game in the classical time control format. The final game, which appeared to be heading for a draw for the most part, showcased Gukesh’s exceptional skills and determination as he pulled off a decisive win.

This remarkable achievement broke the record previously held by the legendary Garry Kasparov, who won the world title at the age of 22 in 1985 by defeating Anatoly Karpov. Gukesh’s triumph at such a young age is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

Having entered the championship as the youngest challenger in history after winning the prestigious Candidates Tournament earlier this year, Gukesh’s rise to the pinnacle of chess has been meteoric. He becomes only the second Indian to claim the world chess crown, following in the footsteps of the legendary Viswanathan Anand, who won the title five times, with his last victory in 2013.