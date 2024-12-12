BJP Odisha to get a New President in January 2025

TNI Bureau: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) independently securing power in Odisha for the first time, the State BJP is all set to get a new President in January 2025, confirmed the State in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar on Thursday.

It can be noted that Senior leader and former Minister Manmohan Samal was made the new President of Odisha unit of BJP, ahead of the Assembly elections.

Samal, who played a crucial role in ensuring BJP win in Dhamnagar bye-election and Odisha Assembly election is seen as a consensus-builder within the saffron party.