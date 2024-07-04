Mohan Majhi enters Third Floor after 22 Days as CM

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi arrived at the Lok Seva Bhawan (State Secretariat) in Bhubaneswar to attends office at the Chief Minister’s Office on the Third Floor after 22 days as CM.

After officially assuming charge Odisha CM said that Official work will be done in Odia language in the State. If needed, Odisha Official Language Act will be amended.

Mohan Majhi said that along with material progress, cultural progress will be given importance. Emphasis will be given to the preservation and promotion of Odia asmita. The Academy of Literature, Arts, Music and Lalit Kala will be reconstituted.

The Chief Minister also said that the art and culture of each district will be promoted. Translation Academy, Odia Asmita Bhavan will be constructed. A commission will also be set up for the promotion of Odia language.

Construction of Paik Academy and Memorial at Barunei will be expedited. The art and culture of each district will be promoted.

In Odisha, reading practices will be increased and the Library movement will be expanded and organized. The Odissi Research Centre will be made functional.

Appointment of Odia language teachers at the high school level will be considered.

The Chief Minister’s office was temporarily functioning from the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar. From today, the CM will work from the third floor.