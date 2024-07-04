TNI Morning News Headlines – July 04, 2024

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi arrives at Loka Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar as he will start work at State Secretariat today.
➡️Another 400 Electric Buses will be added to the Mo Bus fleet of Odisha.
➡️Assam flood: Death toll rises to 46, over 16 Lakh affected in 29 districts.
➡️External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after meeting his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), said agreed to redouble efforts to resolve remaining border issues.
➡️Youth Congress workers hold ‘Rail Roko Protest’ over the NEET-UG issue in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
➡️Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned.
➡️UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces judicial inquiry into Hathras stampede, preacher says ready for probe.
➡️Team India lands at Delhi airport earlier this morning after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.
➡️Indian Cricket Team reaches 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️Sensex opens at 80,322, Nifty at 24,369 as Indian markets hit record highs.
➡️British voters will head to the polls on Thursday to vote in the country’s first general election since 2019.
