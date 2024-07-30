Misbehaviour with Woman Cop: Erring IPS Officer Suspended

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Tuesday suspended DIG of Fire Services & Home Guards, Rajesh Uttamrao Pandit for misbehaving with a Woman IIC in a drunken state.

As per the allegations, on July 27, IPS Officer Rajesh Pandit forcibly entered the house of a married woman IIC of Odisha Police, attempted to drag the lady inspector out of her house and wanted her to marry him. Pandit also brutally assaulted her husband.

On arrival from Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi took immediate action after learning about the incident.

As per the Home Department notification, during the period of suspension, the IPS Officer will remain at the State Police Headquarters, Cuttack. He shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission of the DGP.