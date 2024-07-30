Odia Mountaineer Anita Swain felicitated for scaling Mt. Elbrus

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Bringing more laurels to the State, Odia mountaineer Anita Swain who recently scaled the highest peak in Europe, Mt. Elbrus, has been felicitated by Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Suryabanshi Suraj with a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for her stellar achievement.

Mt. Elbrus, which also ranks as the 10th highest mountain in the World is located in southern Russia.

Anita, a resident of Chandanpur in Puri district had climbed Mt Kilimanjaro, highest peak of the African continent, on July 13, 2023.

