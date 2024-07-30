Well Done, Manu Bhaker!

Leaving the pain, trauma and agony of Tokyo 2020 behind, Shooter Manu Bhaker scripted history at Paris Olympics, as she became the first Indian in Independent India to win two medals in a single Olympics.

Norman Pritchard, a British-Indian athlete had achieved this feat in 1900 Paris Olympics by winning two Silver medals in Athletics.

After failing to win a medal in Tokyo Olympics, partly due to malfunctioning of her gun, Manu Bhaker was brutally trolled. She had to undergo a lot of trauma before gaining strength and winning Gold Medals in 2022 Asian Games and 2023 World Championship.

Manu Bhaker has won Bronze medals in Women’s 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team events at Paris Olympics. She has one more even in 25m Air Pistol and will get a chance to score a hat-trick.

Manu also joined the elite club of Sushil Kumar (Beijing 2008, London 2012) and PV Sindhu (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020) to become the 3rd Indian to win two individual medals in an Olympics in Independent India.