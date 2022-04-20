Supreme Court orders status quo on Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive

Insight Bureau: The Supreme Court has ordered status quo on the demolition drive started by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation against alleged encroachers in Jahangirpuri.

The court will hear the matter later today.

The demolition drive was launched earlier in the morning against the illegal construction where riots took place during the Hanuman Jayanti Procession on April 16.

Some of the accused have reportedly encroached the road and lanes in the area.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has already filed a petition against the alleged actions taken by authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat against the accused in riots/violence.