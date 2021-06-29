Matric Exams to be held Offline in July for Dissatisfied Students

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Tuesday announced that those students who are not satisfied with Class 10 evaluation can appear for the exams which is going to be held in offline mode in July.

The registration for form fill-up process will start from July 5.

Amid state-wide students’ unrest over alleged faulty evaluation in preparation of board exam scores of class 10 students, BSE President Ramashis Hazra today clarified that considering the previous performances of the students, BSE had announced the results.

He also assured the students that there will be no issues in the Plus II enrollment.