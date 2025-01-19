Massive Fire Erupts at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj; Firefighting Operations Underway

Prayagraj: A massive fire broke out at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Sunday, triggering chaos and swift emergency response efforts. Authorities confirmed that the blaze was caused by the explosion of two gas cylinders in Sector 19, where several camps were engulfed in flames.

Bhaskar Mishra, in charge of the Akhara Police Station, stated that multiple fire tenders were rushed to the scene immediately after reports of the explosion were received. “Firefighters are actively working to control the situation,” Mishra said, adding that visuals from the site depicted dense plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

🚨 SHOCKING! Major fire breaks out at the Mahakumbh mela. Yogi Adityanath’s administration is ensuring immediate relief & rescue operations. Prayers to Maa Ganga for safety of all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8fM6mTmcdF — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 19, 2025

Emergency crews, including local administration officials, police personnel, and the fire department, have coordinated efforts to prevent the fire from spreading further into the densely packed mela grounds. The cause of the cylinder explosions is still under investigation, with preliminary inquiries focusing on possible safety lapses in the handling of cooking equipment.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out at the #MahaKumbhMela2025. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/dtCCLeVIlN — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

Social media quickly lit up with updates as footage circulated showing the massive plumes of smoke. The official handle of Maha Kumbh 2025 on X (formerly Twitter) shared condolences and reassured the public about ongoing rescue efforts. “Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone’s safety,” read one post.

In a subsequent statement, the Maha Kumbh 2025 handle praised the fair administration’s swift action. “As soon as the administration got information about the fire, prompt measures were taken to control it. Everything is now back to normal. Efficient management saved us from a major mishap. Congratulations to the fair administration and the fire brigade,” it stated.Despite the alarming visuals, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or serious injuries. Officials continue to assess potential property damage and monitor the safety of attendees.