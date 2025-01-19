Sanjoy Roy’s Mother Accepts Court’s Verdict in R G Kar Case: “I Will Cry Alone, but Justice Must Prevail”

Kolkata: Sanjoy Roy’s mother, following her son’s conviction for the rape and murder of an on-duty medic at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, has said she will accept whatever punishment the court deems fit, even if it is the death penalty.

“If the court decides to hang him, I don’t object. His crime has been proven. I will cry alone but accept it as destiny,” the 70-year-old woman said, speaking from her modest home on Shambhunath Pandit Street. A mother of three daughters herself, she expressed deep empathy for the victim’s mother, calling the young doctor “like my own daughter.”

The horrific crime, which sparked nationwide outrage, came to light when the victim’s body was discovered on August 9, 2024. Roy, a former civic volunteer, was arrested the next day. On January 18, a Sealdah court convicted him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rape and murder, carrying potential penalties of life imprisonment or death.

Roy’s family members, including his elder sister, distanced themselves from any plans to challenge the court’s verdict. Speaking from her in-laws’ home, she told reporters, “We won’t contest the decision. If he has committed such a crime, he should face the full weight of the law.”

She noted that while Roy had battled alcohol issues, she had never known him to behave violently toward women. However, she expressed hope that investigations thoroughly examined the possibility of other individuals being involved. “If others were complicit, they too must be brought to justice,” she added.

The verdict comes 162 days after the crime that led to widespread protests and demands for justice for healthcare workers. The quantum of punishment will be announced on Monday, with many expecting the harshest penalty permissible by law. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring accountability in cases of violence against women.