Massive Crackdown on Electricity Thieves in Sambhal

Sambhal: In an intensified campaign against electricity theft, the Uttar Pradesh Police in Sambhal district have registered 1,250 FIRs over the past three months, imposing fines totaling Rs 5.2 crore, officials said on Monday. In the last two days alone, 90 FIRs were filed, including cases of electricity theft at four mosques and one madrasa. Fines worth approximately Rs 1.75 crore were imposed during this period.

Large-Scale Electricity Theft Uncovered

Authorities uncovered widespread electricity theft in mosques, madrasas, and residential areas across Sambhal, prompting a series of raids. Early on Monday morning, District Magistrate (DM) Dr. Rajendra Pensia and Superintendent of Police (SP) led a crackdown in the Nakhasa and Deepasrai areas of Sambhal Sadar. During the operation, illegal connections and theft equipment were seized from several locations, including a mosque.

Speaking on the matter, DM Pensia emphasized the administration’s zero-tolerance approach. “About 150-200 houses have been found stealing electricity. Similar theft has been detected in mosques and madrasas. FIRs will be filed, and recovery will be ensured,” he said.

During the raid, the DM discovered large-scale electricity theft in the area and illegal equipment hidden inside a mosque. “Our investigation revealed massive theft involving approximately 150-200 households and 5-6 mosques. Equipment used for illegal connections was seized, and FIRs have been filed against offenders,” Pensia added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The crackdown extended to prominent figures, with authorities installing an electricity meter at the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq after discovering there was no meter installed.

Temple Reopens in Sambhal After 45 Years

In another development, a Lord Shiva temple in the Khaggu Sarai area of Sambhal has been reopened after 45 years. The temple, reportedly closed since 1978, had been encroached upon, with houses constructed on the premises.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, confirmed the temple’s reopening. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra stated, “During our investigation, we found that some people had encroached on the temple land. The structure has been cleaned, and action will be taken against those responsible for the encroachments.”

The temple features idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman, with reports suggesting the presence of an ancient well nearby. “Hindu families who once lived in the area had moved away for various reasons. Efforts are now underway to restore the site,” Chandra added.