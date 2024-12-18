Closing bell: Sensex down, Nifty closes in red

Benchmark stock market indices closed lower on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down by 502.25 points to end at 80,182.20, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 137.15 points to close the day at 24,198.85.

Losses were deeper in the broader market as Nifty Smallcap 100 closed 0.87% lower, Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.64% points lower, and Nifty Microcap 250 settled with a cut of 0.98%.

In the Sensex, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, and Infosys were the top gainers.

Tata Motors slipped over 3% to emerge as the top loser in the 30-share index.

Among NSE’s Nifty50 stocks, Trent and Dr Reddy’s gained 2.48% and 2.34% to emerge as the biggest gainers, followed by Cipla, Wipro, and Reliance Industries. Tata Motors, Power Grid, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, and JSW Steel were the top losers in Nifty50.