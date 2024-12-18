Railways clarifies on misleading reports about Free Travel during Maha Kumbh

TNI Bureau: The Indian Railways has dismissed media reports claiming free travel during the Maha Kumbh Mela which is all set to kickstart from January 14 to February 26, 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Calling all such reports as “baseless and misleading”, Indian Railways statement said that traveling without a valid ticket is strictly prohibited under the rules and regulations of Indian Railways and constitutes a punishable offense.
“Indian Railways is committed to ensure seamless travel for passengers during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Adequate arrangements are being made, including the establishment of special holding areas, additional ticket counters and other necessary facilities to manage the anticipated influx of passengers”, added the statement.
