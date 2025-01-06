PM Modi lays Foundation Stone of Rayagada Railway Division

Rayagada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division headquarters through video conferencing from Jammu. This major initiative, under the East Coast Railway, is set to boost regional connectivity and accelerate socio-economic development in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and neighboring areas.

The foundation stone ceremony in Rayagada was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Governor Dr. Haribabu Kambhampati, and other dignitaries. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw participated from Jammu, highlighting the national importance of the project. Minister of State for Railways Rabneet Singh Bittu, Public Education Minister Nityanand Gand, and Members of Parliament Balabhadra Majhi, Pradeep Panigrahi, and Saptagiri Ullaka represented South Odisha.

The construction of the Rayagada Railway Division headquarters will cost Rs 107 crore. Covering approximately 560 kilometers of railway track, the new division will manage 84 stations, extending from Kirandul in Chhattisgarh to Vijayanagar in Andhra Pradesh. Originally announced on July 17, 2019, the Rayagada division secured financial backing in the Railway Budget 2021-22.

This division will absorb certain stations currently under the Waltair Division, streamlining rail operations and enhancing transportation infrastructure across the mineral-rich and strategically significant region.