Manmohan Samal Again!

If we believe the reports, Manmohan Samal is all set to be retained as BJP’s State Unit President while many of his loyalists will be selected as the District Presidents. Samal, who played the anchor role in breaking the “alliance talks” between BJP and BJD ahead of the elections, has the ability to drive the party by bridging the gap with the government.

All eyes will be on crucial Ganjam district too. Will MP Pradeep Panigrahi’s recommendations work in Ganjam, Rushikulya and Ghumusar districts? Or, he will be subdued? In this entire process, CM Mohan Majhi is emerging stronger. He is slowly, but gradually taking control of governance and performing without any pressure.