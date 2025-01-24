Maha Kumbh 2025 Breaks Records with Over 10 Crore Visitors

Prayagraj: Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh 2025 has drawn an unprecedented 10 crore visitors as of January 23, setting new records for the world’s largest spiritual gathering. On Makar Sankranti alone, 3.5 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Adding to its grandeur, the Maha Kumbh has drawn international attention, with a 21-member delegation from 10 countries, including Fiji, Finland, and South Africa, participating on January 16. Hosted at the luxurious Tent City in Arail, the delegation experienced India’s hospitality and spiritual heritage.

The upcoming Shahi Snans, including Mauni Amavasya on January 29, continue to captivate millions, celebrating India’s spiritual essence.