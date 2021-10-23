Manish Anurag Murder: Constable Prasanna Behera Arrested

Insight Bureau: In a major development in connection with the murder of ‘Nirbhaya Daily’ MD Manish Anurag, the Commissionerate Police has arrested suspended Constable Prasanna Behera, who is the Secretary of Havildar and Constable Association of Bhubaneswar Urban Police District.

Along with Prasanna Behera, Hotel South City Bar Owner Pradyumna Jena and Bar Manager Souvik Jena also have been arrested.

Prasanna Behera had taken lease of Hotel South City on his brother’s name and helped them to run the Bar till late night in violation of all guidelines and night curfew. The bar was operating even though its license had expired in September. The cops had raided the bar yesterday and sealed cash, liquor, fake currencies and other items.

Earlier, Tamando IIC Pramod Patnaik was transferred to DCP Office for dereliction of duty.

Manish, son of Senior Journalist Navin Das and his friends had visited the bar in late hours and spent time there where an altercation took place between them, leading to Manish’s murder. The Bar management had harassed Manish over bill payment, the police learnt.

The police have already arrested Manish Anurag’s friend Amrit Pritam Biswal of Nayapalli, and Dinesh Kumar Mohapatra and Mrutyunjaya Mishra of Kandhamal district.