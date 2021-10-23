Vanathi Srinivasan seeks removal of Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra

Insight Bureau: After launching a Statewide agitation against Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra, the BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday sought the intervention of the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for ouster of the Minister from the Council of Ministers.

Strongly condemning the heinous crime against women perpetrated by the Sunshine English Mediuam School’s owner Govind Sahu, Vanathi Srinivasan demanded Naveen Patnaik to uphold the dignity of office of the Home Minister and immediately sack Capt. Dibyashankar Mishra whose name has come up in the sensational Mamita Meher Murder case.

Vanathi Srinivasan in a press statement said, “It is pertinent to mention here that 24-year-old schoolteacher Mamita Meher of Jharni village under Turekela block in Balangir district was killed by the president of the school management committee Govind Sahu. She went missing on October 8”.

“The police on Tuesday arrested Govinda Sahu, who had escaped from custody after he was detained based on a complaint lodged by Mamita’s family. It has also emerged that Gobind Sahu has a record of running a sex racket and has been accused of luring girl students from his school into the flesh trade, promising good marks in their exams”, she said.

“The murdered woman’s family have raised serious charges against the Home Minister and his alleged involvement in the sex racket run from the school premises by the accused person in this case. There have been reports that the accused having a close connection with the Biju Janata Dal government’s Home Minister, who had been previously known to be spending a lot of time in the private school’s premises. There seems to be a clear effort on the part of Capt. Mishra to protect and shield the accused, who is his close associate, further stated.

In these circumstances, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has no option left but to sack Capt. Mishra for his acts of commission and omission in the murder of the lady teacher in Mahaling. The sacking of the Home Minister is required to deliver justice to the woman, have suffered sexual exploitation. The sacking of the Home Minister will ensure there is no meddling by the high and mighty in the police investigation in the murder and there is a free and fair trial to provide justice to her and her family members, Vanathi Srinivasan mentioned.