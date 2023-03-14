Respite from heatwave! IMD predicts rain over Odisha from Mar 16

TNI Bureau: In what can be considered as a sigh of relief from the heatwave conditions, the regional centre of the IMD has predicted rain over Odisha for three days from March 16.

According to the weather department, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind reaching 40-50kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha from 8.30 AM of March 16 to 8.30 AM of March 17.

Likewise, light to moderate rain or thundershower are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind reaching 40-50kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and Thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha from 8.30 AM of March 17 to 8.30 AM of March 18.

During this period of time, light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.