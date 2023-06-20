Man with five wives abducts 6th girl in UP’s Shamli

Shamli: A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, having five wives, has now abducted a sixth girl.

When the girl’s family lodged an FIR, the accused said, “Will take your other daughter with me.” Both these girls are Hindu.

The accused not only abducted this 19-year-old woman but also converted her to Islam and got married to her as per Islamic rituals.

After the incident came to light the Hindu activists, including Swami Yashvir Singh with local Bajrang Dal activists, protested outside the police station, and demanded strict action against the accused.

The woman is still with the accused, the local activists presented a memorandum demanding the recovery of the girl before June 22 or else they will stage a protest in the village.

After learning that the victim’s family has lodged a complaint, the accused called them and threatened saying, “If his name from the FIR is not removed in time, he will take away their other daughter as well.”

The activists during the protests said the accused has five wives and that out of five of his wives, only one is a Muslim and that the other four are Hindus. This shows that the man intentionally targets Hindu women for conversion and then leaves them to target another one.

The accused Rashid has several cases registered in his name at the Chaprauli police station.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that the FIR had been lodged and the matter was under investigation.(IANS)