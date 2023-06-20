TNI Morning News Headlines – June 20, 2023

➡️ Puri Ratha Jatra 2023: Devotion grips Puri as ceremonial pahandi rituals, the spectacular procession to the Lords’ respective chariots stationed in front of the Singhadwar, began.

➡️ On the occasion of Ratha Jatra 2023, sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik made a sand art with 250 coconuts installed in the sand art of Ratha of lord Jagannatha.

➡️A dead body with severed head abdomen was recovered near Gurudaspur railway station in Chandbali area of Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

➡️OTDC Nimantrana in Bhubaneswar launched a special vegetarian platter to be served to the guests during Ratha Jatra 2023.

➡️ The tourism industry in Sikkim is suffering huge losses due to incessant rain in the State.

➡️Indigo has placed a huge order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft.

➡️The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Chhattisgarh cadre senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha as secretary of RAW.

➡️In a shocking bus accident in Tamil Nadu, two private buses met with a head-on collision.

➡️ Bhavani Devi scripts history, wins India’s first ever medal at Asian Fencing Championships.

➡️ Adipurush director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir have been receiving death threats for the dialogues and depiction in the movie.

➡️submarine that takes tourists to view the wreckage of the Titanic, has reportedly gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean with its crew on board.