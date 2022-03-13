Mamata fields Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo in Bypolls

By Sagar Satapathy
Shatrughan Sinha Babul Supriyo
Insight Bureau: Trinamool Congress Chief & West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has named former Union Minister and famed Actor Shatrughan Sinha as TMC’s Candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha by-election.

Former Union Minister and noted Singer Babul Supriyo will contest the bypoll from Ballygunge assembly seat.

Both Shatrughan and Babul were with the BJP earlier. While Shatrughan had joined the Congress, Babul had joined the Trinamool Congress recently.

It’s believed that Shatrughan quit the Congress today to join TMC.

