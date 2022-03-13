Akhilesh ensures Unity in SP; appoints Shivpal Yadav as LoP

Insight Bureau: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav seeks to keep the flock together by appointing his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav as the Leader of the Party in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Shivpal, who founded Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) in 2018, made a patch up with Akhilesh and contested the 2022 polls on Samajwadi Party ticket.

Samajwadi Party improved its tally from 47 in 2017 to 111 in 2022. With 111 MLAs & 14 more MLAs of allies, Akhilesh Yadav is hopeful of giving a tough fight to BJP in the Assembly.

Akhilesh may resign from Karhal assembly seat and retain the Lok Sabha seat.