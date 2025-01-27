Locals oppose BJD’s Fact Finding Team in Diarrhoea Hit Kanas Area

Locals opposed BJD’s Fact Finding Team in Diarrhoea Hit Kanas Area. Former MLA Umakanta Samantray, MLA Arun Sahoo, Sanjay Das and others were opposed. Locals blamed the 25 years of BJD rule for drinking water crisis.
