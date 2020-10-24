Maa Manikeswari’s Chhatar Jatra concludes sans Devotees

TNI Bureau: The famous Chhatar Jatra of Maa Manikeswari concluded today by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. Devotees were not allowed to participate in Chhatar Jatra this year.

Section 144 was imposed in the area to prevent congregation of people. Only the priests, district administration officials and Cops were present during the festival. A Ghumura Dance troupe also took part in Chhatar Jatra.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Animal sacrifice was banned by the district administration this year in view of Corona Pandemic. All steps were taken to ensure law and order in Bhawanipatna and nearby areas.

All entry points to Bhawanipatna were sealed to prevent the entry of devotees. Generally, 4-5 lakh people take part in Chhatar Jatra every year. But, the situation was completely different due to Covid-19 restrictions.