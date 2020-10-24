TNI Morning News Headlines – October 24, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1695 Covid-19 cases including 986 quarantine and 709 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 2,77,887 including 257041 recoveries & 19579 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 183 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Balasore (128) and Sundargarh (110).

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 2 each from Khordha, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh. Toll mounts to 1229.

👉 ChhatarJatra of Maa Manikeswari concludes amid COVID-19 restrictions without devotees in Kalahandi district.

👉 A herd of wild elephants wreaks havoc in Dhenkanal, damages acres of crop.

India News

👉 India reports 53,370 new COVID-19 cases & 650 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 78,14,682 including 6,80,680 active cases, 70,16,046 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,17,956 deaths.

👉 Total 10,13,82,564 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 23rd October. Of these, 12,69,479 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Centre transfers Rs 6,000 Cr to 16 states including Odisha for GST compensation.

👉 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announces results of Civil Services (Prelims)-2020.

👉 PM Modi to interact with CEOs of leading global oil and gas companies on Monday.

👉 PM Modi launches the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ for the farmers of Gujarat. It aims to provide day-time power supply for irrigation to farmers.

👉 Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred near Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi at 10.34 am today.

Wold news

👉 An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale & depth 50 km hits Bangladesh at 8:51 (IST) today.

👉 Global Corona cases cross 42 million mark.

👉 AstraZeneca Vaccine to resume its trial in the US.

👉 Australia twillshift its naval presence from Middle East to Asia-Pacific, China.