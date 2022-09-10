Low Pressure Rains: Orange Alert issued for 11 Odisha Districts

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts in Odisha on Thursday.

A low pressure area has formed over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, according to the IMD. During the next 48 hours, it is very likely to become more prominent over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. Several parts of the state are expected to see heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Raygada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri.

Meanwhile, the weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea due to the persistent turbulence in the Bay of Bengal.