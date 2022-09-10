TNI Bureau: On Saturday, September 10th, Odisha’s Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, unveiled the state’s official Host City Logo for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022TM, of which it is one of three hosts.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022TM, which will be held between the 11th and 30th of October in Odisha, Goa, and Maharashtra, will be the first FIFA women’s competition held in India and the first FIFA competition hosted by the state of Odisha.

“Odisha is emerging as a leading sports destination, and hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022TM is a truly historic potential for our state,” said Shri Naveen Patnaik at the launch event. “The official launch of Odisha’s Host City Logo is a significant moment that also represents the advancement of women’s football.

”We are thrilled to welcome the best young female footballers from around the world, particularly the Indian team, who will play all of their group stage games at the Kalinga Stadium.

Odisha’s official Host City Logo is a composite that features the official emblem of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022TM alongside a specially designed artwork that highlights the state’s rich cultural heritage, lively sport and recreation ecosystem, and as a whole splendour.

Ankush Arora and Nandini Arora, project directors of the tournament’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC), expressed their gratitude while encouraging people to visit the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Sports Minister, Tusarkanti Behera, Chairman, Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Dilip Tirkey, Development Commissioner, P.K. Jena, 5T Secretary, V. K Pandian, Secretary, School and Mass Education, S.Aswathy, Sports Secretary, R. Vineel Krishna, officials of Sports and Youth Services Department were present in this momentous occasion.

Hosts India – drawn alongside USA, Morocco and Brazil – will be playing all of their group stage games at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, and the tickets for the games can be purchased from fifa.com/tickets .

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar will host key matches of the tournament on October 11, 14 and 17, including the India-USA inaugural match.