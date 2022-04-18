Look at the Teams vying for Top Slot in IPL 2022

Insight Bureau: This season’s IPL is going on holding loads of excitement with teams fighting hard for the victory. The general loser RCB is this year’s biggest hero with MI losing its every matches horribly.

With addition of 3 new teams, IPL point table is seeing surprises with every matches.

Here we will discuss three possible rivals of this year’s trophy who are currently in the Top of the table.

Gujarat Titans

Defeating Rajsthan Royals, Gujarat Titans managed to bag the top spot of the table. With this, the team aims to snatch the IPL trophy too.

Notably, Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in match number 24 of the IPL 2022 season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s performance this year is surprisingly good.

From six matches, RCB has managed to win 4 matches stunningly.

Fans are hopeful of Kohli’s squad this year.

Lucknow Super Giants

By beating Mumbai Indians in the last match, Lucknow Super Giants has saved its spot in the Top 3 of points table.

KL Rahul’s spectacular batting led Mumbai Indians to a drastic defeat.

This yeas LSG’s performance has made fans hopeful for its victory.