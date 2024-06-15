List of Odisha Ministers with Portfolios @ 2024

TNI Bureau: In a recent development, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das approved the much-awaited allotment of Portfolios to the newly formed Council of Ministers in Odisha.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi kept Home, General Administration and Public Grievances departments, Finance, Information and Public Relations, Water Resources, Planning & Convergence with himself.

While Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has been given the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has been allocated Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti & Tourism departments.

Minister Nityanand Gond has got the School & Mass Education, ST & SC development, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities portfolios.

As many as 16 Ministers, including the CM and Deputy CM were allocate the portfolio.

Here’s the list of the Odisha Cabinet Portfolio:

CM Mohan Charan Majhi:

Home, General Administration and Public Grievances departments, Finance, Information and Public Relations, Water Resources, Planning & Convergence

Deputy Chief Ministers:

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo: Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy

Pravati Parida: Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti & Tourism departments

Cabinet Ministers:

1. Suresh Pujari: Revenue & Disaster Management

2. Rabi Narayan Naik: Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water

3. Nityananda Gond: School & Mass Education, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, and Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities

4. Krushna Chandra Patra: Food Suppliers & Consumer Welfare, Science & Technology

5. Prithiviraj Harichandan: Law, Works, and Excise

6. Mukesh Mahaling: Health and Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs, Electronics & Information Technology

7. Bibhuti Bhushan Jena: Commerce & Transport, Steel & Mines

8. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra: Housing & Urban Development, Public Enterprises

Ministers of State with Independent Charge:

1. Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia: Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Labour & Employees State Insurance

2. Suryabanshi Suraj: Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services, Odia Language Literature & Culture

3. Pradeep Bal Samanta: Co-operation, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts

4. Gokulananda Mallik: Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

5. Sampad Chandra Swain: Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education