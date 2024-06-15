2 Odia writers to receive Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awards

TNI Bureau: Kendriya Sahitya Akademi on Saturday announced the name of the winners for this year’s Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award.

Two Odia writers have been selected for two different prestigious Kendra Sahitya Akademi awards for the year 2024.

While Manas Ranjan Samal will receive the prestigious Kendra Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his short stories book- ‘Gapa Kalika’, Sanjay Kumar Panda will be conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for his book- ‘Hu Baia’.

This was announced by the jury at an executive body meeting held at Narmada in Gujarat on Saturday.