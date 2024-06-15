TNI Evening News Headlines – June 15, 2024

➡️Odisha Raj Bhavan issues revised list of portfolios allocated to the newly constituted Council of Ministers. CM retains Finance, Home.
➡️Schools to reopen on June 18: Odisha Government directs to provide mid-day meals to students from day 1.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi reviews law and order situation with DGP Arun Sarangi and other top police officers.
➡️3 women killed in landslide incident at Matikhala murram hill near Kolab dam in Koraput district.
➡️Abujhmad encounter: Two injured jawans brought to Ramakrishna Hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
➡️5 suspicious deaths in Kashipur: Odisha CM asks Health Department, RMRC to find out reasons; directs Panchayati Raj Department to provide drinking water facility and build motorable road to Manuspadar.
➡️Students stage a protest over NEET exam issue demanding cancellation of the exam amid paper leak allegations.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Demolition drive underway in the area falling within Lucknow’s Kukrail riverbed.
➡️Petrol, Diesel Prices likely to go up by Rs 3 in Karnataka.
➡️T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Canada match abandoned due to incessant rains.
➡️Israeli military says 8 soldiers killed in southern Gaza.
