List of 50 Odisha Journalists who died due to Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Odisha has lost 50 Journalists due to Covid-19 since 2020. As per the reports, at least 12 working Journalists had died during Corona first wave (2020) and 38 during second wave of Corona in the past two months.

K Krishna Prasad (40) from Gajapati is reportedly the 50th Journalist from Odisha, who has died due to Covid19 today in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

He was working with Telugu daily newspaper ‘Eenadu’.

While 50 Journalists from Odisha have died during the first and second wave of Corona, Odisha Government announced compensation/financial assistance to the families of only 9 working Journalists.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

List of 12 Journalists died during First wave of Corona (2020) in Odisha:

1. K C Ratnam, Gajapati, E-News

2. Priyadarshi Patnaik, Ganjam- Samaja

3. Tarini Charan Padhi, Khorda- Prameya

4. Prabir Kumar Pradhan, Bhubaneswar – News18

5. Pratap Kumar Das, Khorda- Manthan

6. Nabin Nanda Gantayat, Gajapati- Hindustan Samachar

7. Ashok Kumar Sahu, Jajpur- Manthan

8. Dhirendra Rout, Keonjhar- Odisha Bhaskar

9. Solomon Sahu, Baleswar- EPA Weekly

10. Rajendra Mishra (56), ETV Bharat.

11. Nilay Ranjan Patnaik (56), Hinjilicut – ‘Samaja’

12. Paramanada Das (64), Suliapada, Mayurbhanj- ‘Dharitri’/’Krantidhara’

List of 38 Journalists died during second wave of Corona (As on 05.06.2021):

1. Jatish Khamari (46), Bolangir- ‘Sambad’

2. Manoj Sahu(40), Chikiti, Ganjam- ‘Nitidin’

3. Gobind Behera(25), Kukudakhandi, Ganjam- ‘OdishaExpress’/Web TV ‘News6’

4.Manas Jaypuria (49), Sambalpur- ‘Zee Odisha’

5. Amjad Badshah (45), Jharsuguda- ‘NFTV’

6. Bhanuprakash Rath, Bhabanipatna- ‘Naxatra TV’

7. Adwait Prasad Biswal (80), Rourkela- Weekly ‘Sramika Malika’

8. Subash Sahare, Jharsuguda- ‘Shasaka Prasashaka’

9. Debendra Samantray, Sambalpur- ‘Sambad’

10. Pritiman Mohapatra, Bhubaneswar- ‘Times of India’

11: Karunakar Sahoo(53), Seragad, Ganjam- ‘Anupam Bharat’

12. Harish Chandra Sha, Simulia- ‘Samaya’

13. Sudam Charan Nayak(55), K. Nuagaon, Kandhamal- ‘Prameya’

14. Subhranshu Mishra, Salbheta, Bolangir- ‘Sambad’

15. Manoj Beborta, Mumbai/Cuttack- ‘Network18’

16. Sumit Onka, Jeypore- ‘The Pioneer”, Visakhapatnam

17. Pradip Sahu (43), Berhampur, ‘Sambad’

18. D Shankar Rao (76), Koraput- ‘Sakshi’ (Telugu)

19. Kishore Chandra Dash (61), Polsara, Ganjam- ‘Samaja’

20. Durbaksha Bastia (45), Boudh- ‘Odisha Bhaskar’

21. Sabnam Sirin (38), Bhubaneswar- Radio 90.4/SOA FM Radio

22. Sumanta Mohanty (50), video-Journalist at Rourkela-‘Kanak News’

23. Ratikant Bal (38), Badachana, Jajpur- ‘Ekamra TV’

24. Kailash Chandra Sahoo (75), Patnagarh- ‘Pragativadi’

25. Bishnu Prasad Patra (42), Berhampur- ‘Odisha Bhaskar’/’Kalinga Darpana’

26. Hiranmay Pingua (35), Khiching (Mayurbhanj)- ‘Sambad’

27. Sudarshan Biswal (56), Raygada- ‘Prathama’

28. Aditya Sahu (55), Panchagaon, Jharsuguda- ‘Sambad’

29. Ashutosh Behera (45), Phulbani- ‘Sarbasadharana’

30. Sangram Mohapatra (40), Konark- ‘Samaya’

31. Prabuddha S Jagadev (44), Bhubaneswar – Freelance Journalist

32. Naresh Behera (41), Berhampur- ‘Odisha Files’

33. Ratnakar Moharana (45), Balipadar, Buguda- ‘Kalinga Jyoti’

34. Raghunath Sahu (29), Angul- ‘Zee Odisha’

35. Asit Kumar Behera (46), Karanjia (Mayurbhanj)- ‘Kanak News’

36. Basant Das (81), Bhubaneswar- Freelancer

37. Sukanta Kumar Behera (48), Pipili- ‘Udaya Labanya’ weekly & Web TV

38. K. Krishna Prasad (40), Gajapati- ‘Eenadu’