TNI Morning News Headlines – June 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7395 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 806094, including 78687 active cases and 724402 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports biggest single day spike of 1069 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (868) and Angul (443).

➡️ 40 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 6 from Khordha, 4 each from Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,952.

➡️ Sambalpuri cine artiste and ‘Sala Budha’ fame Atal Bihari Panda passes away while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR in Burla. He was 92.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik ceates awareness on the occasion of World Environment Day with the message “Reimagine, Recreate, Restore”.

➡️ Special drive to administer 2nd dose of Covid Vaccine to people of 18-44 age group will begin in Bhubaneswar next week.

➡️ Former Odisha Horticulture Director Suryanarayan Behera dies due to post-COVID complications. He was 78.

India News

➡️ India sees lowest Daily Covid cases in 58 Days.

➡️ India follows the second place with 1,20,529 new COVID19 cases, 1,97,894 recoveries and 3,380 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,86,94,879 including 15,55,248 active cases, 2,67,95,549 cured cases & 3,44,082 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 93.38%.

➡️ Total of 22,78,60,317 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ As many as 35,74,33,846 samples have been tested in the country thus far, including 20,75,428 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Twitter restores blue verified badge on Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu’s personal Twitter handle.

➡️ Senior BJP Himachal Pradesh MLA and two-time former minister, Narinder Bragta dies of Post-Covid Complications.

➡️ Maharashtra to begin five-level unlock process on Monday.

➡️ Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 14 with some relaxations.

World News

➡️ US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of Covid cases and deaths at 33,342,974 and 596,999, respectively.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 172.4 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.70 Million.

➡️ Blaming China For Covid-19 Groundless: Russian Media

➡️ Facebook Suspends Donald Trump’s Accounts For 2 Years Under New Rules

➡️ Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine produces fewer antibodies against Delta Variant: Study.