Liquor to cost less in Odisha; Special Covid Fee slashed

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday revised the ‘Special Covid Fee’ slashed on liquor from 50% to 15% over the prevailing MRP of 2019-20.

Considering the MRP of liquor prevailing in other states and specifically in the neighbouring states and also to ensure that no non-duty paid liquor from outside the state enters Odisha due to price differential, the Government has decided to revise the MRP of these alcoholic beverages sold in the state.

Following the revised the ‘Special Covid Fee’, MRP of various FMFL/ IMFL/ Beer/ Wine/ RTD brands is hiked in the range of around 15% over the prevailing MRP of 2019-20 for most of the products (instead of present hike of 50%) w.e.f. 10.07.2020, Excise Department said in a statement.