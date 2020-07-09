Huge! Odisha records 401 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a record number of 401 COVID-19 recovered cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 7407.

As many as 100 more Coronavirus patients in Ganjam have recovered today.

While Odisha has so far reported 11201 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 4128.

➡️ 401 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 9.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 7407.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (100), Gajapati (67), Cuttack (42), Jajpur (32), Deogarh (19), Koraput (18), Khordha (15), Bargarh (14), Bhadrak (14), Balasore (12), Keonjhar (10), Malkangiri (10), Jagatsinghpur (9), Jharsuguda (7), Mayurbhanj (7), Kandhamal (6), Nayagarh (5), Sambalpur (5), Nabarangpur (4), Kendrapara (3), Dhenkanal (2).