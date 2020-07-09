Huge! Odisha records 401 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

By Sagarika Satapathy
185

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a record number of 401 COVID-19 recovered cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 7407.

As many as 100 more Coronavirus patients in Ganjam have recovered today.

While Odisha has so far reported 11201 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 4128.

Related Posts

11 Covid-19 cases in CMC area in Cuttack; 2 from SCB

Bhubaneswar reports 32 New Covid-19 cases

➡️ 401 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 9.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 7407.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (100), Gajapati (67), Cuttack (42), Jajpur (32), Deogarh (19), Koraput (18), Khordha (15), Bargarh (14), Bhadrak (14), Balasore (12), Keonjhar (10), Malkangiri (10), Jagatsinghpur (9), Jharsuguda (7), Mayurbhanj (7), Kandhamal (6), Nayagarh (5), Sambalpur (5), Nabarangpur (4), Kendrapara (3), Dhenkanal (2).

Sagarika Satapathy 168 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!