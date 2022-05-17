LIC IPO listed on Stock market

Insight Bureau: LIC IPO’s grand debut in the stock market sector has showed its opening a bit in red in BSE and NSE today. The shares of insurance sector giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) debuted the stock exchanges on a weak note on Tuesday listing at 8.62 per cent lower from the issue price.

The LIC scrip opened at Rs 867.20 apiece on the BSE, down 8.62 per cent from the issue price of Rs 949. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened 8.11 per cent lower at Rs 872.00 per share.