CBI Raids Continue On Karti Chidambaram

Insight Bureau: Amid Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids at multiple locations of Karti Chidambaram, the Congress leader hinted at a politically motivated investigation and stated that he has lost count of how many times these raids have been conducted against him. As per sources, CBI has booked Karti Chidambaram in a new case of alleged illegal gratification. CBI carried out searches at the premises of Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

In a recent update, a Chinese link emerged as CBI raids continue in 9 locations in a fresh case over a Chinese visa issued for illegal gratification. It is learned that Karti Chidambaram’s transaction of Rs 50 lakhs for Chinese visas is under the CBI scanner. 250 visas issued to chinese nationals are under scanner. Hard disk was recovered from his premises shows money trail.

Reacting to the fresh searches, Karti Chidambaram tweeted, “I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record.”He is already under probe in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media