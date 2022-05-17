Rupee hits a new low against US Dollar

Insight Bureau: Indian rupee hit record low at 77.73 against the US dollar on Tuesday, a day after the forex markets were closed due to Buddha Purnima on Monday. This is a fall of 18 paise against US dollar in early trade.

On the domestic markets front, Sensex opened 242 points higher at 53,216 while Nifty jumped 70 points to settle at 15,912 on Tuesday.

The Indian currency closed at 77.49 against the US dollar on Friday amid inflation concerns. This was just 1 paise higher over Rupee’s close on Thursday. The domestic currency plunged 25 paise to close at 77.50 against the US currency.

On a weekly basis, the rupee has depreciated 65 paise on the back of a stronger dollar index, risk-off sentiment and foreign fund outflows.