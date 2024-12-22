Leaders mourn sudden demise of Former MLA Bijay Mohanty

Bhubaneshwar: Prominent political leaders from across Odisha expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Bijay Mohanty, a two-time MLA from the Bhubaneswar-Central constituency. Mohanty passed away on Sunday at the age of 60 after being found unconscious at the ex-MLA guest house. He was rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The hospital authorities confirmed that Mohanty, who had been battling cardiac ailments for years, underwent an ECG and other examinations before being pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination will be conducted as per protocol, said Dr. Dhananjaya Das, Superintendent of Capital Hospital.

Leaders across party lines paid tribute to the late leader, acknowledging his contributions to Odisha’s political and social landscape. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed his condolences on social media, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of former MLA Bijay Mohanty. His contributions to the people of Bhubaneswar and Odisha will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti.”

Opposition Leader and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik also mourned Mohanty’s passing, remarking, “His service to the people and dedication to their welfare leave a lasting legacy. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and pray for the peace of his noble soul.”





Bijay Mohanty, who represented Bhubaneswar-Central in the Odisha Assembly, was elected on a BJD ticket in 2009 and re-elected in 2014. Known for his humility and dedication, he was described by BJP MLA Babu Singh as a “simple and honest politician who tirelessly worked for the common man.” Singh further noted that Mohanty’s demise was an “irreparable loss for Bhubaneswar and Odisha.”

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also paid tribute, stating, “I had the privilege of paying my last respects to his mortal remains. His passing is a significant loss to the state and the party.”

BJP National Vice President and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda shared his condolences, saying, “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of Bijay Mohanty. He was not just a political figure but also someone I held in high regard personally. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Mohanty’s mortal remains will be taken to the Odisha Assembly, where he will be accorded a guard of honor. His funeral arrangements will follow the wishes of his family, with his contributions and legacy etched in the memories of the people he served.