PM Modi Honored with Kuwait’s Highest Civilian Award

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his historic two-day visit to Kuwait, was conferred with the country’s highest civilian honor, The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer. This prestigious award, which symbolizes friendship and recognition of excellence, is traditionally accorded to heads of state, foreign dignitaries, and members of royal families. This accolade marks the 20th international honor received by PM Modi, further underlining his global recognition.

In the past, The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer has been presented to notable global figures such as Bill Clinton, Prince Charles, and George Bush. The Indian Prime Minister’s reception at Kuwait’s Bayan Palace was marked by grandeur, including a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honor. Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, personally hosted the ceremony, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the significance of the visit in a post on social media platform X, stating: “A special welcome to a historic visit! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince, and PM of Kuwait lie ahead.”

I am honoured to be conferred the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. I dedicate this honour to the people of India and to the strong friendship between India and Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/fRuWIt34Cx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2024

This visit, the first official trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, has sparked excitement among the Indian diaspora in the Gulf nation. The Hala Modi event, held at the Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex, drew enthusiastic participation from the vibrant Indian community.

As part of his engagements, PM Modi also visited the Gulf Spic employees’ camp, where he interacted with Indian workers and acknowledged their significant contributions to Kuwait’s development. His outreach underscored the importance of the Indian expatriate community in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

This landmark visit not only reinforces India-Kuwait relations but also highlights the growing global acknowledgment of India’s leadership and its role in fostering international cooperation.