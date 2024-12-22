Mannata Mishra Sets New National Record at KZN Provincial Championships in South Africa

By Suman Rodrigues

TNI Bureau: Indian swimmers have brought home laurels from the short course KZN Provincial Championships held in South Africa. Notable achievements were recorded by Mannata Mishra and Shristi Upadhyay, both of whom set new best Indian times (short course) in their respective events.

Mannata Mishra made history by breaking the national record in the 100m breaststroke at the championship. She became the first and youngest Indian swimmer to achieve this feat, adding another prestigious milestone to her career.

