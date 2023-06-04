Latest Updates on Balasore Train Accident – June 4, 2023 

🔴 Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the train accident happened due to change in electronic interlocking. People responsible are being identified.

🔴 Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena put the final death toll count in the train tragedy at 275, based on the report from the District Collector.

🔴 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to PM Narendra Modi over phone; briefs on the current situation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔴 Restoration work is underway in full swing at the train accident site. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is personally monitoring the situation. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is also present.

🔴 Naveen announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for seriously injured from CMRF. Applicable to victims from Odisha only.

🔴 Naveen Patnaik announces free bus service from Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack to Kolkata for train accident victims. Cost will be met from CMRF.

🔴 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Odisha; Expert doctors from Delhi AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Hospital and RML Hospital along with modern equipment and medicines have arrived too.