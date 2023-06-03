Coromondel Express had entered the Loop Line?

Kharagpur, TNI Bureau: The leaked preliminary probe reports from the Indian Railways officials have indicated that the 12841 Coromandel Express on the way to Chennai, had entered the loop line instead of the main line just ahead of the Bahanaga Bazar Station and rammed into the Goods Train stationed there, leading to the ghastly tragedy that left around 300 dead and 1200 injured.

The signal was given for the main line, but the train reportedly entered the loop line.

Earlier, the Railways had indicated that it was the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, which derailed first and its coaches on the adjacent tracks were hit by the Coromandel Express.

But, the leaked report, although a preliminary one and not final, has negated the previous theory.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Also Read: Odisha Train Mishap: Death Toll rises to 288; 803 treated at Hospitals

The coaches of 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed after crashing into the Coaches of Coromandel Express that had scattered on the adjacent track, the report said.

The Coromandel Express was running at a speed of 128 kmph, while the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express was running at a speed of 116 kmph.