Latest Omicron India Updates

Insight Bureau: Here are the latest updates related to Omicron Covid Variant in India:

➡️ Two people found positive for Omicron Covid Variant in Karnataka.

➡️ One is a 66-year-old South African National, who has already returned to his country.

➡️ Another one is a 46-year-old Doctor having no travel history.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Out of the Doctor’s primary and secondary contacts, 5 people tested positive for Covid-19, but no confirmation on the variant yet.

➡️ All 6 people have been isolated and admitted to the Government Hospital. None of them are showing any serious symptoms.

➡️ All 6 people are fully vaccinated.

➡️ The primary and secondary contacts (264) of the South African National, tested negative for Covid-19.

➡️ Karnataka Government is holding a meeting tomorrow. They will come out with new SOPs as far as #Omicron is concerned.