Landfall Process completed; Cyclone Yaas Weakens

TNI Bureau: The landfall process of very severe cyclonic storm Yaas has been completed. Yaas has turned into a severe cyclonic storm now. The landfall process had started around 9 AM on Wednesday near the Dhamra port in Bhadrak district.

Yaas crossed the North Odisha Coast near Balasore. It may weaken in the next 3 hours.

The system now moves to Mayurbhanj through Balasore district and will move to Jharkhand and turn into a Deep Depression tomorrow morning.

The wind speed during landfall was at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph & wind speed will be about 100 kmph even in Mayurbhanj district as per Doppler radar data.

The impact of the cyclone will remain for 12 hours in Mayurbhanj. Next 12 hours will be crucial for Mayurbhanj through which cyclonic YAAS will move towards Jharkhand. More than 1 lakh people have been evacuated so far in the District.

Chandbali in Bhadrak District witnessed the maximum damage due to the cyclone. Nilagiri area in Balasore suffered extensive damage too.

Electricity polls were damaged and trees were uprooted in several parts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj Districts. Road clearance work is in full swing to remove fallen trees.

Two deaths have been reported so far – one from Balasore and another from Keonjhar.