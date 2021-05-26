TNI Morning News Headlines – May 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 11623 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 726003, including 110373 active cases and 612993 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports biggest single day spike of 2021 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (998), Angul (823) and Sundargarh (699).

➡️ 35 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 each from Angul and Khordha, 4 each from Nabarangpur and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,584.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas landfall started at about 9 am between north of Dhamra & south of Balasore close around Bahanaga block coast and is continuing. It will take around 3 hours to complete.

➡️ Wind speed will continue in Balasore dist around 120-140 km per hour; In Mayurbhanj district, the wind speed is expected to be around 100-110 km per hour: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner.

➡️ Trees uprooted across Balasore & Bhadrak district due to Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Around 5.8 lakh people have been evacuated in Odisha.

➡️ Keonjhar: Man died after coming under a tree toppled by strong winds at Panchapalli village under Anandapur block.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urges all through his sand art on Puri beach, not to panic and stay safe during Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Odisha: Relief material for Cyclone Yaas affected people being provided by Indian Navy.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 2,08,921 new COVID 19 cases, 2,95,955 recoveries and 4,157 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,71,57,795 including 24,95,591 active cases, 2,43,50,816 cured cases & 3,11,388 deaths.

➡️ Total of 20,06,62,456 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 33,48,11,496 samples tested for COVID19 up to 25th May 2021. Of these, 22,17,320 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed as Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years.

➡️ West Bengal: Water from the sea enters residential areas along New Digha Sea Beach in East Midnapore.

➡️ West Bengal: Turbulent sea and strong winds witnessed in Digha of Purba Medinipur district.

➡️ Heavy rains pounded many areas of south and north Kerala under the influence of cyclone Yaas.

➡️ IMA Uttarakhand sends a defamation notice of Rs 1000 cr to Ramdev, reports.

➡️ Farmers at Ghaziabad border protest and observe ‘black day’ as part of their agitation against Farm Laws.

➡️ Homegrown social media platform Koo raises $30 million.

➡️ Prayagraj: People take holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Buddha Purnima today.

➡️ WhatsApp moves Delhi High Court against IT Intermediary Rules 2021 mandating it to trace first originator of information

World News

➡️ India-dominant coronavirus variant found in at least 53 Territories: WHO.

➡️ US-Russia to work towards strategic stability, China is the elephant in the room.

➡️ India to launch mobile tech platform for UN peacekeepers in August.