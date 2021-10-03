TNI Evening News Headlines – October 3, 2021

Key News Headlines of October 3, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'Natu Kaka' Actor Ghanashyam Nayak passes away at 76
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 149 more COVID positive cases & 192 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 109 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.

➡️ 606 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1015018.

➡️ Former Union Minister Pratap Sarangi Tests Positive For Covid-19

➡️ Pipili Bypoll Results: CM Naveen Patnaik thanks Pipili voters for supporting party candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy

➡️ BJD candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy defeats BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak by 20,916 votes.

➡️ Railway Board chairperson Suneet Sharma says Bhubaneswar station will be developed into world-class facility.

India News

➡️ Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant & Munmun Dhamecha sent to NCB custody till tomorrow. They will be produced again before the court tomorrow for their judicial custody in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday.

➡️ Other five accused namely Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra & Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today & will be produced before the Court tomorrow

➡️ TMC wins in both Jangipur and Samserganj.

➡️ 3 BJP members, 1 driver beaten to death by some “elements in farmers’ protest” in UP’s Lakhimpur Kehri.

➡️ Eight persons have died in Lakhimpur incident.

➡️ IPL 2021: RCB beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs, seal play-off berth.

World News

➡️ Blast kills several civilians near Kabul mosque.

➡️ T20 World Cup: Stadiums in UAE to operate at approximately 70 pc capacity.

➡️ Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman.

➡️ North Korea slams UN for holding emergency meeting on Missile Test.

➡️ 5 Pakistani soldiers killed in ‘terror attack’ in Waziristan near Afghan border.

