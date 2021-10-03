TNI Evening News Headlines – October 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 149 more COVID positive cases & 192 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 109 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.

➡️ 606 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1015018.

➡️ Former Union Minister Pratap Sarangi Tests Positive For Covid-19

➡️ Pipili Bypoll Results: CM Naveen Patnaik thanks Pipili voters for supporting party candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy

➡️ BJD candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy defeats BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak by 20,916 votes.

➡️ Railway Board chairperson Suneet Sharma says Bhubaneswar station will be developed into world-class facility.

India News

➡️ Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant & Munmun Dhamecha sent to NCB custody till tomorrow. They will be produced again before the court tomorrow for their judicial custody in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday.

➡️ Other five accused namely Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra & Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today & will be produced before the Court tomorrow

➡️ TMC wins in both Jangipur and Samserganj.

➡️ 3 BJP members, 1 driver beaten to death by some “elements in farmers’ protest” in UP’s Lakhimpur Kehri.

➡️ Eight persons have died in Lakhimpur incident.

➡️ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Natu Kaka’ Actor Ghanashyam Nayak passes away at 76.

➡️ IPL 2021: RCB beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs, seal play-off berth.

World News

➡️ Blast kills several civilians near Kabul mosque.

➡️ T20 World Cup: Stadiums in UAE to operate at approximately 70 pc capacity.

➡️ Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman.

➡️ North Korea slams UN for holding emergency meeting on Missile Test.

➡️ 5 Pakistani soldiers killed in ‘terror attack’ in Waziristan near Afghan border.